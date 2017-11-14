|
Call for action against illegal Bangla migrants
Staff Reporter
GUWAHATI, Nov 13 - Lauding the State government’s crackdown on the corruption-riddled APSC recruitment process, Atul Bora, MLA of Dispur LAC, today urged the government to act tough on illegal Bangladeshi migrants that are reportedly setting up new settlements in different parts of the State.In a memorandum to Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Bora said that there is ample ground to suspect that illegal migrants are strengthening their hold on the State’s land and expanding their habitation in a planned manner. “This needs to be checked firmly. Unless it is done, the very existence of the Assamese in their homeland will be jeopardised,” he said
Bora also urged the Chief Minister to evict the factory of Star Cement near Sonapur which is causing large-scale pollution in the area besides posing a threat to the nearby Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary, home to the Indian rhinoceros.
He further said that illegal syndicates have emerged as a big concern and are escalating the prices of every essential commodity. “The government must initiate strong action against these syndicates,” he said.