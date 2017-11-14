Staff Reporter
GUWAHATI, Nov 13 - A high level meeting was held here today with Kamrup (M) Deputy Commissioner Dr M Angamuthu in the chair to review arrangements for the ensuing visit of the President to the city.President Ram Nath Kovind will visit Guwahati on November 20-21. He will arrive in the city from Silchar on the afternoon of November 20 and attend a function at the Gauhati University. On the morning of November 21, he will visit the Kamakhya Temple before departing for Imphal.
At today’s meeting, Dr Angamuthu directed the PWD (R) to repair and refurbish the entire stretch and medians of the road from the LGBI Airport to Raj Bhawan and from Lower Kamakhya to Bhubaneswari.
He also asked the GMC to undertake cleaning of the roads and to remove unauthorised structures and hoardings.
The APDCL was directed to ensure uninterrupted power supply and the GU authority was asked to put adequate lighting during the President’s visit to the university’s premises.
The DC asked the police to arrange a proper parking space near the meeting venue on the GU campus. The Joint Director of Health Services was asked to arrange proper medical facilities at GMCH, MMCH, Railway Hospital and two private hospitals for the President’s visit.