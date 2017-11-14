At today’s meeting, Dr Angamuthu directed the PWD (R) to repair and refurbish the entire stretch and medians of the road from the LGBI Airport to Raj Bhawan and from Lower Kamakhya to Bhubaneswari.

He also asked the GMC to undertake cleaning of the roads and to remove unauthorised structures and hoardings.

The APDCL was directed to ensure uninterrupted power supply and the GU authority was asked to put adequate lighting during the President’s visit to the university’s premises.

The DC asked the police to arrange a proper parking space near the meeting venue on the GU campus. The Joint Director of Health Services was asked to arrange proper medical facilities at GMCH, MMCH, Railway Hospital and two private hospitals for the President’s visit.