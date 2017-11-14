Aggrieved oven buyer approaches consumer court

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI, Nov 13 - An aggrieved consumer whose repeated pleas to the company to have his faulty electric oven repaired for a long time, has approached the local consumer court seeking redressal.The customer, Rajkumar Baishya in his complaint said he had bought a Whirlpool Magicook 201 oven costing Rs 10,900 on November 18, 2016, and after it developed some problem on October 15, 2017, contacted the local Whirlpool office. “A mechanic came and removed a damaged part but never replaced it under one pretext or the other. When I contacted the head office, it said that as the damaged part was unavailable, the oven would be replaced. Almost a month has passed since I lodged the first complaint, and now I have been compelled to approach the consumer court,” he said. He added that such lack of professionalism and insensitivity to a customer’s grievance result in undue hardship to the customer.