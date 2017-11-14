|
‘Clean Money Run’ organised
GUWAHATI, Nov 13 - The Income Tax Department, Northeast Region, organised a ‘Clean Money Run’ at 7 am on Sunday here. Around 500 people took part in the run, stated a press release. The objective of the run was to create a tax compliant society where every Indian takes pride in paying taxes honestly and promptly. The run was flagged off by LC Joshi Ranee, along with film personalities Nishita Goswami, Aimi Baruah and Ravi Sarma and former Mr Universe Mahadev Deka.
Officers from the Income Tax Department, school and college students, senior citizens, taxpayers, professionals and people from other walks of life participated in the event.
Earlier at 4.45 am, a 100-km run was flagged off from Guwahati to Umiam Lake for popularising the ‘Operation Clean Money’ campaign.