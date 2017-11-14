“The Chief Minister has already clarified the State government’s stand on the matter. Yet, the Congress is trying to incite the people against the government. If the Congress party has proof that Assam’s land will be handed over for creation of Greater Nagalim, then it must have the map. So, let the Congress party make the map public within seven days or else it will face the anger of the people of Assam,” he said.

Reiterating that there is no question of ceding Assam’s land, Goswami said the Congress is trying to create a fear psychosis, even though the details of the framework agreement signed between the Centre and the NSCN(IM) are yet to be made public.

“The Congress is not in power either at the Centre or in the State. How are they claiming that Assam’s land will be given away? The way the Congress is trying to incite the people, it seems, the map is in possession of the party. So, they should make it public,” Goswami added.

He said encroachment by Naga miscreants reached alarming proportions when the Congress was in power in Assam and added that successive Congress regimes failed to do anything in this regard.

Meanwhile, the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) said the public support garnered by the party during recent days has unnerved the BJP.

The APCC has in recent days launched agitations on the Nagalim issue at a number of places near the Assam-Nagaland border in upper Assam districts.

“The support extended by the public to our agitations has forced both Chief Minister Sonowal and AGP president Atul Bora to react,” said APCC vice president Pradyut Bordoloi.

He said the ruling alliance is getting apprehensive of the Congress’ increasing support base. Bordoloi said Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal lacks the courage to speak out in front of the BJP top brass in New Delhi and has failed to seek details of the framework agreement from the Centre.