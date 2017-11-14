Three other officers – Assistant Commandant of 5th APBn Rakesh Gupta, Assistant Commissioner (Golaghat) Rumi Saikia and Samata Circle Officer Nisha Moni Deka – who also remained untraced since the police launched the crackdown on the tainted officers on November 8, are also likely to surrender soon, police hinted.

“The 22 arrested officers and the three others who are still untraced are those candidates who have been pinpointed by the arrested Assistant Controller of Examinations of the APSC, Pabitra Kaibarta. From among the over 1,000 answer scripts, Kaibarta had identified these 25, which were of candidates who got their jobs through unfair means,” Investigating Officer ASP Surjeet Singh Panesar told The Assam Tribune.

Action against other candidates will be initiated as and when the results of the forensic tests of other answer scripts come.

Over 2,000 answer scripts, including those of the next batch, have been sent for examination to different forensic labs in the country.

Asked as to why no arrests of middlemen who actually dealt with the money transactions have been made so far, police sources said it is difficult to gather evidence against them.

“Money was not paid in cheques. So, it is not easy to trace the money trail. One cannot go by the statements of the accused unless there are some other witnesses. However, we are trying to bring them to book as well,” the sources said.