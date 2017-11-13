3 arrested

NORTH LAKHIMPUR, Nov 12 - The trafficking of girl child in Lakhimpur district continues even as the arrest of three human traffickers has brought new dimensions to this illegal activity affecting poor families. On November 11 three persons were arrested by police in connection of their involvement in human trafficking. The arrested persons were identified as Tinku Tali (30) of Silaneebari Tea Estate, Bhola Karmakar (31) from No. 2 Rangajan village and Mintu Karmakar (28) from Zoihing Bazar. Many girl children are missing in regular intervals from the villages on the edge of the inter-state border areas of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh in Lakhimpur district.