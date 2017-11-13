Correspondent
BISWANATH CHARIALI, Nov 12 - The sub-divisional administration of Gohpur in Biswanath district sealed four para-medical institutes at Gohpur after the State Health Department detected anomalies in the name of imparting para-medical education to the students. According to the allegations received so far, four so-called para-medical institutes at Gohpur, namely Institute of Allied Health Science, Barnali Seva Peeth Nursing Training Centre, Helpway Nursing Training Centre (Misamari) and Institution of Health and Hygiene (Chandmari) had been running profitable businesses by charging a huge amount of money from the students coming from different places of the sub-division.
When the SDO (C) of Gohpur, Dr Indranasee Das heard about the allegations, she ordered Dr Kameswar Sonowal, Sub-Divisional Medical and Health Officer of Gohpur to enquire into the matter. While proceeding through the enquiry, the medical officer found that the said institutes were being run illegally without procuring the mandatory permission, certificates, infrastructure and properly-trained instructors.
The officer also enquired as to how para-medical training was imparted to the enrolled students without having the required facilities by the institutes. The students are obviously going to face a bleak future after these irregularities came to the fore. Several local organisations and guardians of the deprived students have in the meantime demanded exemplary punishment against the guilty persons.