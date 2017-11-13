When the SDO (C) of Gohpur, Dr Indranasee Das heard about the allegations, she ordered Dr Kameswar Sonowal, Sub-Divisional Medical and Health Officer of Gohpur to enquire into the matter. While proceeding through the enquiry, the medical officer found that the said institutes were being run illegally without procuring the mandatory permission, certificates, infrastructure and properly-trained instructors.

The officer also enquired as to how para-medical training was imparted to the enrolled students without having the required facilities by the institutes. The students are obviously going to face a bleak future after these irregularities came to the fore. Several local organisations and guardians of the deprived students have in the meantime demanded exemplary punishment against the guilty persons.