Among other highlights were the staging of the 500-year-old Ankia Bhaona Ram Bijoy performed by Natun Kamalabari Satra of Majuli, and the showcasing of food, fun and fashion of the North-east along with performances by singers and groups like Zubeen Garg, Papon, Girish and the Chronicle, Alobo Naga and Borkung Hrangkhawl, Jeli Kayi and others for three days.

The SPUNER (Special Police Unit for North East Region) branch of Delhi police attended the festival, while Delhi Police organised a quiz competition.

The festival presented over 30 folk dance forms. With support of DC Handloom, Government of India, NEHHDC presented around 20 designers showcasing handloom products. Many export houses and agents interacted with the designers.

“The main focus was tourism. A ‘Tourism B2B Meet’ was attended by 60 top tour operators who interacted with NE counterparts, Ministry of Tourism, DoNER, and NETDC for promoting tourism in the region,” he said.