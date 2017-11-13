Addressing a public meeting, organised by the PWD at Bamunigaon, Ahmed said that altogether 44 roads under Chhaygaon LAC will be black-topped soon. “Process is on for renovation and black-topping of 18 roads under Chhaygaon block, 15 roads under Goroimari Blcok and 11 roads under Bongaon Block under Chhaygaon LAC in Kamrup district,” he said.

Ahmed said that he will support the positive steps taken by the present Assam Government. He thanked the PWD Minister Parimal Suklabaidya for sanctioning of several road development projects for Chhaygaon LAC. He said that erosion was once a major problem here but now after completion of the Rs 172 crore ADB funded project (by the Water Resources Department), that has been sorted out.

Speaking on the occasion, the Superintending Engineer, PWD, Circle I, Biraj Talukdar said that the Rs 1.35 crore Bamunigaon-Jambari road would be developed using the latest technology and for the first time the road would be completed with machines instead of manual finishing.