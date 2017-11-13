Sonowal also announced that the lnland Water Transport Department has been directed to set up a permanent ferry ghat to ease out navigation through Dibang river which connects Amarpur with Sadiya.

Stating that the State Government would construct a guest house providing accommodation to Government officials and tourists visiting the place, the Chief Minister declared that all out efforts would be made to solve the problems faced by the people of Amarpur including posting of regular doctors and nurses at the local health centre. The Chief Minister further said that for successful implementation of Government programme, people’s participation is of utmost importance and he called upon the people to keep close watch on implementation of Government schemes.

The Chief Minister also came down heavily against the previous Congress Government and mentioned that its misrule and corruption had severely affected the State economy and development. Saying that the Congress party has lost their moral ground to criticise the BJP led Assam Government for its activities, Sonowal further urged the Congress party to observe repentance day for its misrule.

Balin Chetia, MLA Sadiya delivered the welcome speech. The meeting was also addressed by MP Lakhimpur Pradan Baruah, MLA Dhemaji Dr Ranoj Pegu and Chief Executive Member of Mising Autonomous Council Paramananda Chayengia. The Mising Autonomous Council chief in his speech announced that the council would take up projects worth Rs 1 crore for development of Amarpur.

Deputy Commission Tinsukia Oinam Sarankumar Sing, Superintendent of Police, SDO Civil Sadiya, several executive members of Mising Autonomous Council and host of other dignitaries were also present on the occasion, the release added.