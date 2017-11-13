Presently, Dr Ahmed Hussain Choudhury, Registrar of the hospital has been doing the implants and a number of cases on emergent basis have been addressed since the resumption so far.

However, when asked if the recommencement of pacemaker surgeries ends the stalemate, Dr Baishya replied that unless the Department of Cardiology gets either an Associate Professor or even an Assistant Professor with a DM degree, the issue would remain unresolved.

It may be mentioned that Dr PC Sarma, Head of the Department of Cardiology of the hospital has been transferred from here. Dr Barnali Dutta who replaced the veteran cardiologist is on leave following health issues which has given rise to the scarcity.

On the other hand, drawing the attention of Health Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, local consumer forum Grahak Suraksha Samiti has demanded immediate steps to settle the standoff which is affecting poor patients at large.