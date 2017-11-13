Correspondent
DERGAON, Nov 12 - “At present the relevance of Srimanta Sankardev is once again to be underlined as except his ideals no one can bring peace and harmony among the people of Assam. The ideals of the Mahapurasha Sankardev should be taken to the masses.” This was stated by the padadhikar (chief) of Srimanta Sankardev Sangha (SSS) Bhabendranath Deka while erecting the Laikhuta of the 87th annual session of SSS to be held from February 7-10, 2018 at Pandit Raisahib Gopikaballav Goswami Samannay Khsetra, Dergaon under the aegis of Golaghat district branch of SSS today. An open meeting chaired by Bhabendranath Deka was held in this connection. The meeting was inaugurated by the general secretary of SSS Prafulla Ch Bora while the welcome address was delivered by the working president of the reception committee as well as MLA Khumtai, Mrinal Saikia.
Delivering the speech as the chief guest Minister Atul Bora said that the State Government will extend all possible help in organising the event.
The meeting was attended by former padadhikar of SSS Rajanikanta Dutta, the president of Education and Socio Economic Development Trust of SSS Babul Bora, MP Gaurav Gogoi, MLA Bhabendra Nath Bharali, Bismita Gogoi, Arati Hazarika Kachari, Arunav Kalita as the distinguished guests.
The programme was moderated by the president and secretary of the reception committee Pabitra Pran Bora and Devanjan Bora.