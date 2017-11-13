



Nand Kishore Deoli, Director of Silchar Airport is optimistic that the State Government will soon complete the necessary work to hand over 116 acres of land to the Airports Authority of India (AAI) for the construction of new airport adjacent to the newly-built ATC.

“We already have the facility for flight operations during night here and the Government has also approved the matter. Silchar airport is the second city in the State to cross the 2 lakh-passenger mark and we need much-improved cooperation from the Indian Air Force(IAF) for flights to operate even after dusk and a larger space to cater to the rush of passengers. Once the land approval is obtained for the much-needed new airport, there will be fresh surge in the development of this region,” Deoli told The Assam Tribune.

He was quick to add that the electronic Flight Information Display System (FIDS) in three languages has been recently installed in the airport.

On the other hand, Udharbondh MLA Mihir Kanti Shome admitted that allotment of land is a rigorous process and the Government is maintaining a positive approach towards the issue.

“The issue is under consideration and I hope, we shall have a solution very soon,” the local legislator maintained. He informed that efforts are being made to turn the airport and its adjoining area into a tourist destination and construction of a four-star hotel is in the scheme of things.

Meanwhile, the AAI has approached the people in the vicinity with the messages of corruption-free clean Silchar during the recently concluded Vigilance Awareness week. Prizes were also awarded to the winners including students from schools and colleges and also staff and family members of the AAI, CISF and airline companies who took part in various competitive events conducted during the awareness week.