Drupad Borgohain feted
ANN Service
SIVASAGAR, Nov 12 - Veteran Parliamentarian and socialist leader, member of CPI Politburo Drupad Borgohain was given a warm felicitation today by social, educational and cultural organisations from across the State at the MC Club Nazira for his distinguished service to the State, especially for the downtrodden people. Linguist and writer Nahendra Padun released the felicitation volume and said that Drupad Borgohain will long be remembered by the people as a true Communist. Noted socialist Abany Borthakur said that Drupad Borgohain has been playing a pivotal role in the State politics. “His contributions towards the poor and the burning issues of the State, will be remembered,” he said and appealed to the youths to follow the path of the veteran leader.
Terming him as an uncompromising self-noted socialist leader, Phani Chetia said that Drupad Borgohain did his work most sincerely as a socialist leader as well as a Parliamentarian. He released a book on Drupad Borgohain. Durlov Buragohain released the autobiography of comrade Drupad Borgohain. Debabrat Saikia, MLA, said that he had been much influenced by the works and teachings of Drupad Borgohain.