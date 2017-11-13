



Terming him as an uncompromising self-noted socialist leader, Phani Chetia said that Drupad Borgohain did his work most sincerely as a socialist leader as well as a Parliamentarian. He released a book on Drupad Borgohain. Durlov Buragohain released the autobiography of comrade Drupad Borgohain. Debabrat Saikia, MLA, said that he had been much influenced by the works and teachings of Drupad Borgohain.