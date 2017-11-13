NETF All Assam Junior Ranking Tennis Tournament



GUWAHATI, Nov 12 - The 27th All Assam Junior Ranking Tennis Tournament under the auspices of All Assam Tennis Association will be organised by the North East Tennis Foundation at its own complex at Super Market in Dispur from December 5 to 10.The tournament carries a cash scholarship of Rs 80,000 and the events to be played are Boys and Girls combined U-10 years singles, Boys under 12, 14, 18 singles and Girls U-14 and 18 singles. Along with the junior events, the veterans doubles events will also be played in the above 35, 45, 55 categories respectively. An organising committee has been formed with Nabin Chandra Sarmah as the chairman, Pulak Baruah as the organising secretary and Atul Mohon as treasurer. Siv Kumar Prajapati will be the chief referee and Gautam Kalita will be the tournament director.