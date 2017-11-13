“In the Northeastern region there are adequate football talents and with proper guidance they can be made internationally recognised players,” he said. He hoped that this time NEUFC will perform well and will definitely qualify for the play-off stage.

It became mandatory that Hero Indian Super League teams have to field at least six Indian players and it has been lauded by the foreign coaches.

Also interacting with the media here, the newly inducted Jamshedpur FC head coach Steve Coppell said that it will add extra responsibility on Indian players to perform and develop. The same point was echoed by fellow English head coaches Teddy Sheringham of Atletico de Kolkata (ATK) and John Gregory (Chennaiyin FC). They are of the opinion that the rule will help the development of Indian players.

The ATK head coach Teddy Sheringham said that the large number of cheering fans virtually forced him to agree to come to India again.

Initially he was skeptical to take the responsibility but after consulting with people like Steve Coppell (Jamshedpur FC’s current head coach) and even David James (former Kerala Blasters head coach) Teddy decided to come to India.

“When I was told we’ll be playing in front of 60,000 supporters, I thought that’s the sort of atmosphere I want to manage in,” the former Manchester United striker said here today at the Hero ISL Media Day.

Sheringham was asked whether he would have preferred an easier opening game – ATK will take on Kerala Blasters in the opening match, he replied negatively and added he saw the positive side in starting the campaign against Kerala Blasters in what will be a repeat of last season’s final, which ATK won 4-3 on penalties.

“It will be good to start in the sort of atmosphere where I’ve wanted to pit my brain against other teams. It will be tough, but it will be great if we can do well in front of 60,000 fans cheering our opponents,” the ATK coach said.

He also confirmed that ATK will be without their star signing Robbie Keane, who is nursing an Achilles injury and will not be part of the opener.

“I won’t lie. It is a big blow to the team but it’s a minor injury and we hope that he’s back with us in two weeks,” he informed.

The defending champions ATK will play Kerala Blasters in Kochi on November 17 in the opening match of the ISL 2017, and Sheringham said he is cherishing playing against the Yellow Army, even though it would be a hostile atmosphere.