Sania suffering from knee injury
MUMBAI, Nov 12: Ace tennis player Sania Mirza has said that she is suffering from a knee injury and would soon take a call on whether a surgery is needed or not.“It was a tough year with partners getting injured, but I have a bit of a knee injury now. I have been off for about a month. I have couple of weeks to rest, just trying to get used to, I have to see if I need to have a surgery or not. I have a little bit of problem,” Sania said on the sidelines of the Indian Sports Honours.
She added, “But all in all I still finished close to top 10, so I am happy with the year.”
The tennis star was speaking on the red carpet of the Indian Sports Honours.
Sania, the country’s finest woman doubles player, who began the year with the number one ranking, closed it at number 9. – PTI