|
Advani wins 17th world title
DOHA, Nov 12: Ace Indian cueist Pankaj Advani today clinched his 17th world title after he thrashed his arch-rival Mike Russell of England in the IBSF World Billiards Championship here.Advani beat Russell 6-2 (0-155, 150-128, 92-151, 151-0, 151-6, 151-0, 150-58, 150-21) to defend the 150-up format title he had won in Bengaluru last year.
The Indian did not have an ideal start to the best-of-11 summit clash as Russell drew first blood with a well-crafted break of 155.
Advani drew parity in the next frame but still seemed to be looking for his best to arrive. The Englishman bounced back with breaks of 84 and 67 to win what was going to be the last frame to his name in the final. – PTI