Resuming at an overnight total of 229 for two, Uttar Pradesh went on to put up 357 runs on board for the loss of six wickets today. Overnight batsman Umang Sharma added another 17 runs to finish with 148 while Mohammad Saif scored 77. The lower-order chipped in with some notable contributions before the visitors declared their second innings.

Requiring 389 runs for an outright victory, Assam were reduced to 18 for 2 before Sib Sankar Roy and Gokul Sharma steered the ship to safety with 62 runs each. Both the batsman were out in quick succession. Assam managed 148 for 4 in their second innings.

Assam, still in search of their first win of the season, are at the bottom of the table with two points. Uttar Pradesh are just above them, with four points in five matches.

Scorecard

Uttar Pradesh 1st Innings: 349

Assam 1st Innings: 318

Uttar Pradesh 2nd Innings (overnight 229/2: Umang Sharma c Kunal Saikia b Rajjakuddin Ahmed 148, Mohammad Saif c Rishav Das b Abu Nechim Ahmed 77, Akshdeep Nath c Pallav Kumar Das b Abu Nechim Ahmed 30, Rinku Singh c&b Dhiraj Goswami 16, Upendra Yadav not out 13, Saurabh Kumar not out 10. Extras: (nb 1, w 0, b 10, lb 8, pen 0) 19. Total: (6 wickets declared; 86.4 overs) 357. Bowling: Rajjakuddin Ahmed 22-3-69-1, Abu Nechim Ahmed 14.4-2-58-2, Dhiraj Goswami 11-1-70-1, Pallav Kumar Das 9-3-21-1, Gokul Sharma 7-1-25-0, Sarupam Purkayastha 17-1-63-1, Sibsankar Roy 6-0-33-0. Fall of wickets: 1-46, 2-130, 3-268, 4-313, 5-320, 6-335.

Assam 2nd Innings: Rishav Das b Saurabh Kumar 0, Rahul Hazarika c Suresh Raina b Ankit Rajpoot 12, Sibsankar Roy lbw Saurabh Kumar 62, Gokul Sharma lbw Saurabh Kumar 62, Kunal Saikia not out 5, Pallav Kumar Das not out 6. Extras: (nb 1, w 0, b 0, lb 0, pen 0) 1. Total: (4 wickets; 55 overs) 148. Bowling: Saurabh Kumar 21-10-52-3, Ankit Rajpoot 9-2-34-1, Suresh Raina 6-4-12-0, Umang Sharma 1-0-4-0, Mohammad Saif 4-1-13-0, Imtiaz Ahmed 5-2-12-0, Israr Azim 2-1-4-0, Rinku Singh 7-1-17-0. Fall of wickets: 1-2, 2-18, 3-128.