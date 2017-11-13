|
Law and order has collapsed in Tripura: Meenakshi Lekhi
AGARTALA, Nov 12 - BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi on Saturday alleged that law and order has “collapsed” in Marxist- ruled Tripura.“Law and order has collapsed in Tripura and people have no right to their lives and property. Common people, specially women are now target of attacks by the cadres of CPI-M,” Lekhi said.
A three member delegation of BJP’s parliamentary team, comprising Lekhi, Saroj Pande and Prahlad Singh Patel arrived here yesterday. The team visited different parts of the State and spoke to the people.
Lekhi said she and other members of the party would raise in Parliament the incidents of attack on people by CPI-M cadres, especially on women in Tripura. – PTI