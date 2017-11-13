The 2,150-km long expedition will cover Bangladesh and Myanmar besides India’s six Northeastern States – Meghalaya, Assam, Manipur, Nagaland, Mizoram and Tripura. The expedition has been named as Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Unity and Heritage Motorcycle Expedition.

The commander of the team, Col PKS Gaur said the expedition was flagged off from Shillong in Meghalaya on October 30 last and will conclude on November 17 next.

The objective of the effort is to promote peace, prosperity and brotherhood, cultural exchanges, national integrity, interact with war veterans and foster contact with border guards of Bangladesh and Myanmar. – PTI