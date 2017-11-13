The conference was jointly organised by Institute of Social and Cultural Studies, India (ISCS) and Myanmar Institute of Strategic and International Studies (MISIS) with support from Embassy of India, Yangon, RIS, India, MIBC and Mizzima Media Group.

Speaking as the chief guest, the Chief Minister said that a regional language study centre would be set up in Manipur for developing foreign languages, especially Myanmar and Thai languages. The Manipur Government would also set up Buddhist religious teaching institution(s) in alliance with Nalanda University through the Ministry of Culture, Government of India, in Manipur.

Highlighting the border area development plan for Moreh and surrounding areas, Singh said that the Government is planning to develop a new cosmopolitan township with all the requisite facilities for international trade to be established near the border.

Highlighting the importance of Act East Policy in the region, the CM said that Manipur Government has constituted a State Level Committee to aid and advise in effective operationalisation of Act East Policy in the State. The Committee shall advise and guide the departments and agencies of the Government in carrying out various activities in Manipur and the neighbouring region.

He stated that the State Government has identified several potential projects for investment under Power, Tourism, Horticulture, Agro-based industries, Food Processing, Handloom and Handicraft sectors. Manipur is ready to provide incentives to potential investors who are willing to invest in the State. He also invited the media fraternity from Myanmar to be guests in Manipur during the Manipur Sangai Festival.

Among others, former Ambassador and MISIS chairman U Nyunt Maung Shein, Permanent Secretary of Ministry of Foreign Affairs U Kyaw Zeya, Ambassador of India to Myanmar Vikram Misri and Institute of Social and Cultural Studies, India (ISCS), Secretary Arindam Mukherjee also attended the conference.