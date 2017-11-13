In Nagaland, the programme was organised by Nagaland Education Association (NEA).

NEA President Zavise Rume said the NEA wants the State Government to formulate State Education Policy in order to ensure social transformation by having a strong policy which will not only depend on quantity but impart qualitative education.

“Education is considered as the agent of change as people look up for solutions through the time and space of education as the present era of modern technology is uncertain and filled with moral degradation,” Nagaland Public Service Commission, Member Vipralhou Kesiezie said at the programme. – PTI