The deletion of names of those who are no more or shifted to outside Sikkim will also be carried out, it said, adding that updation will be made in details of those voters who have relocated in other parts.

The voters may also get any other correction done in their EPIC cards, the release said, adding that the voters can obtain application forms for addition, deletion, modification, transfer from the BLO, BDO, SDM and DC offices or same can be downloaded from the state election commission’s website ‘www.Ceosikkim.Nic.In’ and submit the same to the authorities after filling these forms for updation.

Sikkim has the lowest number of voters in the country at 3.62 lakh as per 2014 general election data. – PTI