GANGTOK, Nov 12 - A special drive will be launched in Sikkim from November 15 for updation of electoral roll in the Himalayan State, an official release said.The special drive will be carried out between November 15-30 next during which the Booth Level Officers (BLOs) will make door-to-door visit for enrolment of those persons left out in the voters lists or those who have attained the age of 18 years, the release said.
The deletion of names of those who are no more or shifted to outside Sikkim will also be carried out, it said, adding that updation will be made in details of those voters who have relocated in other parts.
The voters may also get any other correction done in their EPIC cards, the release said, adding that the voters can obtain application forms for addition, deletion, modification, transfer from the BLO, BDO, SDM and DC offices or same can be downloaded from the state election commission’s website ‘www.Ceosikkim.Nic.In’ and submit the same to the authorities after filling these forms for updation.
Sikkim has the lowest number of voters in the country at 3.62 lakh as per 2014 general election data. – PTI