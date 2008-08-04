Correspondent
DIMAPUR, Nov 12 - Disclosing that the proposal to regularise hundreds of backdoor appointees was placed before Nagaland Cabinet in its meeting held at the Chief Minister’s office, the ACAUT Nagaland has warned the Cabinet that in case it goes ahead with the proposal, it will be held guilty of contempt of court.The High Court, Kohima Bench, has already stayed the contentious OMs dated 4.8.2008 and 11.8.2016 allowing the government to regularise all backdoor appointments after three years of service.
The High Court bench had stayed the OMs in its interim order dated 28.7.17 after a writ petition was filed by the ACAUT and PSAN challenging backdoor appointments made after June 6, 2016.
The ACAUT demanded that the Cabinet issue an immediate clarification as to the status of sl. nos. 10, 16, 22, 23, 26, 27 and 39 of the Cabinet memo pertaining to regularisation of backdoor appointments.
“In case the Cabinet has already regularised the appointees, such will be nothing short of killing the future of thousands of Naga youths for which the Chief Minister and his Cabinet colleagues will have to bear eventual consequences,” the ACAUT stated.