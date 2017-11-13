ITANAGAR, Nov 12 - Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Friday formally concluded the 15-day Mt Trishul Expedition here, which saw participation from the armed forces as well as civilians.The expedition, conducted by National Institute of Mountaineering and Allied Sports (NIMAS), was flagged off from Dirang on October 8.
It comprised 18 members from Indian armed forces and three civilians.
On October 22, 10 members of the team reached the summit of Trishul 1 at 23,360 ft, an official release said. Trishul is a group of three Himalayan mountain peaks of western Kumaun.
Sources said NIMAS plans to send its team to Mt Everest Expedition in 2018. – PTI