Contribute to society, Guv urges NERIST graduates
NIRJULI (ARUNACHAL), Nov 12 - Arunachal Pradesh Governor Brig Dr BD Mishra (Retd) on Friday called upon the students of North East Regional Institute of Science and Technology (NERIST) to contribute towards the development of the society, alma mater, State and the nation.Gracing the sixth convocation of the deemed university at its campus, the Governor said that till the day of the convocation, the parents, guardians, institution and society have been contributing in the achievement of the passing out of the students and now it is time that they pay back to the society.
Printed copies of fundamental duties were given to the graduating students along with their degrees.
Earlier, Governor presented gold medals to 50 students for securing highest cumulative grade point average (CGPA) for academic session of 2015-16 and 2016-17.
Thirty seven students received their PhD degree and 412 out of 1,086 students received their degrees in person on the occasion. – PTI