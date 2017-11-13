Acting on a tip off, the police raided a rented house under Pani House locality and busted an illegal gambling den being run by one Topgay Bhutia, the SHO said.

Bhutia, who was owner of the gambling den, had taken the house on rent to run illegal business, she said, adding a poker table with 11 black chairs and large numbers of chips, were recovered from the spot.

A case has been registered against Bhutia and others, she added. – PTI