GANGTOK, Nov 12 - Police on Saturday busted an illegal gambling den at Pani House locality here and arrested six persons, including the kingpin, a police officer said.The police also seized chips (used in place of cash) worth Rs 52.58 lakh from the spot, Station House Officer (SHO) 2nd, Chagum Bhutia said.
Acting on a tip off, the police raided a rented house under Pani House locality and busted an illegal gambling den being run by one Topgay Bhutia, the SHO said.
Bhutia, who was owner of the gambling den, had taken the house on rent to run illegal business, she said, adding a poker table with 11 black chairs and large numbers of chips, were recovered from the spot.
A case has been registered against Bhutia and others, she added. – PTI