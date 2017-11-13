



According to documents obtained by Hriata Chhangte, the five-time Chief Minister bought the plot of land at the cost of Rs 17,61,760 from West Bengal Housing Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited on August 30, 2013, a few months before the State Assembly elections. As per West Bengal land records, Lal Thanhawla’s plot is registered as AI-178.

Capitalising on this, opposition Zoram Nationalist Party (ZNP) has demanded the resignation of Lal Thanhawla for failing to give information about owning land in Kolkata.

ZNP Youth president Lalmuanpuia Punte told reporters here on Saturday that they came to know that the Chief Minister owns a plot in Kolkata.

“I will not delve into how Lal Thanhawla bought this land and the source of his income, but into the more serious issue, which is providing false affidavit to the Election Commission of India,” Punte said.

“The Chief Minister, while filing nominations on November 8, 2013, failed to give information about his owning a plot of land in Kolkata which contravened section 125 A of the Representation of the Peoples Act, 1951,” he said.

Lal Thanhawla could be disqualified for concealing information and should resign before the EC disqualifies him, Punte added.