Exhibition of Mithila paintings under way
Staff Reporter
GUWAHATI, Nov 12 - A Mithila painting exhibition by artist Amita Das was inaugurated at the State Art Gallery in Rabindra Bhawan campus today. A noted name in the field of Mithila painting, Amita Das has held several exhibitions in Guwahati. Prem Kant Choudhary, president of Mithila Sanskritik Samanway Samiti, Guwahati, inaugurated the exhibition which will be open for visitors from 1 pm to 6 pm till November 17.
Madhubani is one of the seven famous indigenous painting styles of India along with Rajasthani, Mughal and Tanjore, etc.
Traditionally practised by people of Nepal and eastern Bihar region, this art form was practised by women at their homes, mostly as mural painting. The painting style is also known as Mithila painting and Likhiya.