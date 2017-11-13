|
Governor attends Prakash Utsav
Staff Reporter
GUWAHATI, Nov 12 - Governor Prof Jagdish Mukhi today attended the 549th Prakash Utsav of Sri Guru Nanak Dev at a Gurudwara at Guru Nanak Nagar, Beltola. Attending the Gurudwara, Mukhi prayed for the welfare of all sections of people in the State. Speaking on the occasion, the Governor said every time humanity was faced with discord of any sort, God sent one of his incarnations to teach humanity the language of love, harmony, respect and peace. Guru Nanak, Srimanta Sankaradeva and similar others were the incarnations of God who taught the message of universal brotherhood and mutual coexistence.
Expressing his gratitude for having been invited to the function, he wished all the followers of Guru Nanak on the occasion of Prakash Utsav and appealed to the devotees assembled to emulate the teachings of Guru Nanak Ji and spread the message of love and universal brotherhood.
On this occasion, the Sikh Sangat submitted two memoranda to the Governor.