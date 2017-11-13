Staff Reporter
GUWAHATI, Nov 12 - Revenue collection by the District Transport Office (DTO) of Kamrup Metro has crossed Rs 100 crore.“Last year, we had reached the milestone in February. This year, we have already crossed the mark and we hope to achieve the target set,” DTO Prasenjit Ghosh said.
Ghosh said this feat was possible due a massive drive to collect the tax arrears.
“We have pursued the cases of defaulters aggressively,” Ghosh said.
This year, the District Transport Office has set a revenue target of Rs 202 crore. Last year, the revenue collection was Rs 160 crore.
The DTO also plans to install an online system of payment of various fees soon.