Staff Reporter
GUWAHATI, Nov 12 - Two films made by Assamese filmmakers have been selected from among a long list of entries, which included over 1,800 films on sustainability issues, for screening in the 2017 edition of the Sandalia Sustainability Film Festival of Italy. The Sandalia Sustainability Film Festival has been playing a major role in sensitising people across the world on sustainability-related issues through films, by offering an opportunity to exchange views on such issues. It is thus promoting values, spreading knowledge and techniques, with the aim to encourage better behaviours, for a sustainable present and future.
The screening of the films and the award ceremony will be held on December 2 and 3 in Abbasanta, Italy. The films that pass in the contest will be published on the website sandaliafilmfestival.com in close proximity to the stages of the event, said the organisers on their website.
The two films made by filmmakers from Assam are documentary films and they are Garbage Bin Meals (30 minutes) made by Dr Satyakam Phukan and The Search for Independence (eight minutes) made by Asutosh Kashyap and Partha Hazarika.
The screening of the films selected by the organisers for the competitions started in phases since September 22 last. The second phase of screening was held on September 30, the third phase between October 2 and 8, while the fourth phase of screening is scheduled to be held on November 18 and 19 next, the organisers said. The two films made by the filmmakers from Assam would be screened in the fourth phase, they added.