The screening of the films and the award ceremony will be held on December 2 and 3 in Abbasanta, Italy. The films that pass in the contest will be published on the website sandaliafilmfestival.com in close proximity to the stages of the event, said the organisers on their website.

The two films made by filmmakers from Assam are documentary films and they are Garbage Bin Meals (30 minutes) made by Dr Satyakam Phukan and The Search for Independence (eight minutes) made by Asutosh Kashyap and Partha Hazarika.

The screening of the films selected by the organisers for the competitions started in phases since September 22 last. The second phase of screening was held on September 30, the third phase between October 2 and 8, while the fourth phase of screening is scheduled to be held on November 18 and 19 next, the organisers said. The two films made by the filmmakers from Assam would be screened in the fourth phase, they added.