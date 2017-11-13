“Various issues relating to solving the problem of artificial flooding in Anil Nagar and Nabin Nagar were discussed by the stakeholders. There was discussion on ways to divert the rainwater from Chandmari so that Anil Nagar and Nabin Nagar are not affected during heavy downpour,” said Dwip Baruah, civic activist and a resident of Nabin Nagar.

The representatives from Anil Nagar and Nabin Nagar suggested building of drains on both sides of the railway track up to Bharalumukh and installation of silt trap near the All India Radio (AIR) compound as well as building of a vertical pumping station at that area.

“Proposal was also made for silt trap at the Ambari roundabout for disposal of stormwater to the Brahmaputra. We also demanded that steps be taken to ensure that stormwater from Pub Sarania is not allowed to cross the Rajgarh Road towards Anil Nagar and so construction of a drain along the road to facilitate diversion of water to the Bharalu river was proposed,” said Baruah.

He added that officials from GMC, GMDA and PWD unanimously said that such solutions are possible and also assured that the proposals will be forwarded to the GDD.