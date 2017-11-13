“By this, any train can be made ready for departure even when its incoming link rake is delayed for some reason or the other. Every incoming rake requires a time of at least seven hours for thorough inspection and cleaning of the pit line. So if the incoming rake is late, an identical rake of the same composition can be used to run the service. Thus, punctuality can be ensured,” Sharma said.

Standardization would ensure that all trains have the same composition of coaches. So, each train will have the exact same number of AC 2-tier, AC 3-tier, sleeper and general coaches.

Sharma said that so far four rakes of train 15648/15647 Guwahati-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Express, 15630/15629 Guwahati-Chennai Express and 15646/15645 Guwahati-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Express with two SLR, two general second class, one AC 2-tier, four AC 3-tier, 13 sleeper class and one pantry car coaches have been standardized.

Besides, two rakes of train 15624/15623 Kamakhya-Bhagat Ki Kothi Express and 15655/15656 Kamakhya-Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Express have been standardized with the composition of two chair car, six general second class, six sleeper class, two AC 2-tier and four AC 3-tier coaches.

Rake standardization of trains 15620/1519 Kamakhya-Gaya Express and 15621/15622 Kamakhya-Anand Vihar Express have also been done with the composition of two SLR, two general second class, one AC 2-tier, two AC 3-tier and eight sleeper class coaches.

Likewise, six rakes of train 15960/15969 Dibrugarh-Howrah Express, 12526/12525 Dibrugarh-Coimbatore Express and 15906/15905 Dibrugarh-Kanyakumari Express have been standardized with composition of two SLRs, five general second class, one AC 2-tier, three AC 3-tier, 11 sleeper class and one pantry car coaches.

In addition, four rakes of train No. 15903/15904 Dibrugarh-Chandigarh Express, 15930/15929 Dibrugarh-Chennai Express and 15933/15934 Dibrugarh-Amritsar Express have been standardized with a composition of two SLR, two general second class, one AC-2 tier, four AC 3-tier, 13 sleeper class and one pantry car coaches.

Sharma said that in the next phase of the drive, plans are afoot to standardize six rakes. These will be of train No. 12505/12506 Guwahati-Anand Vihar Express and 15653/15654 Guwahati-Jammu Tawi Express with the composition of two SLR, two general second class, one AC 2-tier, two AC 3-tier and eight sleeper class coaches, along with four rakes of 12516/12515 Guwahati-Trivandrum Express, 15636/15635 Guwahati-Okha Express and 12514/12513 Guwahati-Secunderabad Express with the composition of two SLR, two general second class, one AC 2-tier, four AC 3-tier, 13 sleeper class and one pantry car coaches.

Standardization of coaches of the 15668/15667 Kamakhya-Gandhidham Express, 22512/22513 Kamakhya-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Express, 15640/15643 Kamakhya-Puri Express and 82506/82505 Kamakhya-Pune Express have also been notified.

“This will lead to well-managed rail services with benefit of safety, environmental sustainability, convenience, and cost efficiency of the railway system,” Sharma said.