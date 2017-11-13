Thousands throng NE Book Fair

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI, Nov 12 - With only two days left for the event to get over, the 19th edition of Northeast Book Fair was visited by more than 50,000 book lovers on Sunday. Getting much favourable response from the readers this time, the book fair organisers said that all the publishing houses of the State and those from other parts of the country have expressed great satisfaction over the outcome of the fest this year. Today being a Sunday, a huge number of people of Guwahati, choose to throng the AEI Field, Chandmari, the venue for the event, especially in the evening for their holiday outing. By 7 pm, the ticket counters of the fest sold more than 50,000 tickets for the events. Also, books worth Rs 2 crore were sold today. “The book sellers are very happy with the response to the fair. Sunday, was a special day for fest as books from all genre, children literature to academic, fictions and non-fictions and also the books of Assamese, English and Bangla were equally loved and purchased by the people. As footfall also translated into better sales, the publishing houses are looking forward to the remaining two days of the event,” the organisers All Assam Publishers and Book Sellers Association said. Sunday was observed as Prabina Saikia Memorial Children Day at the book fair premises. A number of events, including poetry recitation, drawing and storytelling competitions, were held on the occasion.