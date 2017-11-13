

State DGP Mukesh Sahay (2nd from left) and other dignitaries releasing the book Crime, Justice and Women written by Indrani Raimedhi (3rd from left) at the Vivekananda Kendra in Guwahati on Sunday. - Photo: Samarendra Sarma State DGP Mukesh Sahay (2nd from left) and other dignitaries releasing the book Crime, Justice and Women written by Indrani Raimedhi (3rd from left) at the Vivekananda Kendra in Guwahati on Sunday. - Photo: Samarendra Sarma

Sahay observed this while releasing award-winning journalist and writer Indrani Raimedhi’s new book titled Crime, Justice and Women which chronicles the life of women criminals and the circumstances leading them to the world of crime.

Published by Spectrum Publications, Crime, Justice and Women is the 12th book by Raimedhi, who is also the Features Editor of The Assam Tribune.

The book, apart from unravelling the facets that led the fairer sex to the crime world, also peeps into some hitherto untold shades of women in conflict with law, some are out of choice and others due to compelling circumstances.

Releasing the book, Sahay said that books like Crime, Justice and Women, which is research-based, does a great service as it tries to understand the root causes behind the problem in a better way.

“This book which touches the lives of women across the crime spectrum would help us understand the dynamics of the problem and at least some of the underline causes as to why such things are taking place in our society,” the DGP said.

“Peace is not merely the absence of violence; it is the prevalence of justice. We still have a long way to go,” he said, adding, “I am sure the book will attract the attention of the readers.”

Justice Hrishikesh Roy of the Gauhati High Court termed the book as an insightful journey into the dark world of crimes.

“I have gone through the manuscript of the book and anybody who is interested in crime, criminals and psyche of criminals would get benefit from the book,” he said.

“The language and the way all the characters have come out are remarkably well. The narratives are very gripping as well,” Justice Roy said.

Justice Roy while giving an insight of the characters in the book said that the thinking and educated readers must read the book.

“It is not just about crime, criminals and jails. There are many more fascinating aspects,” he said.

Earlier, while addressing the gathering in the book launch function, Indrani Raimedhi said that a book is a labour of love, a journey and an adventure.

“For the last three years, I have spent a lot of time in jails in Assam to do research for the book and studied varied aspects of the psychology of women prisoners convicted for serious offences. However, I have never allowed my own ideology interfere in the pursuance of the story,” she said.

The author also dwelt at length on her candid interactions with some of the top women rebel leaders from the banned ULFA, which is reflected in the book.

Besides, the book also throws light on women police personnel and their daredevilry.

Sunita Changkakati, chairperson of Assam State Commission for Protection of Child Rights, and Krishan Kumar, the publisher of the book, also spoke on the occasion.