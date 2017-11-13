



Prof Asha Kanwar, president, Commonwealth of Learning, Vancouver, Canada, is scheduled to deliver the keynote address of the conference. Vice Chancellor of Open University of Sri Lanka SA Ariadurai is scheduled to speak on Open Education Resources (OER) and Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs).

The VCs of Bangladesh Open University; Dr BR Ambedkar Open University, Hyderabad; Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Open University, Ahmedabad and Prof VS Prasad, former director, NAAC and presently vice president, Asia Pacific Quality Network (APQN) are also attending the conference.

Moreover, the members of the steering committee of Asian MOOCs including key officials of the Philippines Open University, The Open University of Japan, Wawasan Open University Malaysia, Hanoi Open University Vietnam and Open University of Hong Kong will also attend the conference.

A number of papers will be presented by academicians from different educational institutions and universities of India and abroad. The conference would also organise a panel discussion on OER practices in higher education with the help of the Commonwealth Educational Media Centre for Asia.