Strongly warning the State Government against any plan to shift the Hornbill Rock Festival out of Kohima “as it has deeply hurt the denizens of Kohima city”, the KVYO said Kohima city belongs to the Naga people, though Kohima village has graciously donated its land for the State capital city.

“KVYO is not opposed of spreading Hornbill festival to other districts, but government citing security reasons is unreasonable and unbecoming of a State Government,” the release said.

The KVYO said if the State Government shifts the venue from Kohima city, it would have no choice but to ban all the night activities in Kohima city during the Hornbill Festival from December 1 to 10.