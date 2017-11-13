Correspondent
DIMAPUR, Nov 12 - Kohima Village Youth Organisation (KVYO) has threatened to ban all Hornbill functions in Kohima if the Nagaland Government shifts the Hornbill Rock Festival to Dimapur.Expressing utter shock at the State Government’s decision to shift the Hornbill Rock Festival to Dimapur citing security reasons, the KVYO, in a release, reminded that the Hornbill Festival functions had been confined only to Kohima without any security threat for years while seeking to know where security lapses had occurred during the Hornbill Festival at any venue.
Strongly warning the State Government against any plan to shift the Hornbill Rock Festival out of Kohima “as it has deeply hurt the denizens of Kohima city”, the KVYO said Kohima city belongs to the Naga people, though Kohima village has graciously donated its land for the State capital city.
“KVYO is not opposed of spreading Hornbill festival to other districts, but government citing security reasons is unreasonable and unbecoming of a State Government,” the release said.
The KVYO said if the State Government shifts the venue from Kohima city, it would have no choice but to ban all the night activities in Kohima city during the Hornbill Festival from December 1 to 10.