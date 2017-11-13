|
Meet discusses ways to fight poaching
Correspondent
KAZIRANGA, Nov 12 - A high level strategic meeting held at the Forest Convention Centre here today discussed new ways and strategies to be adopted while carrying out the anti-poaching operations inside the Kaziranga National Park.The meeting was chaired by State Chief Secretary VK Pipersenia and attended by deputy commissioners and superintendents of police from five districts – Golaghat, Nagaon, Karbi Anglong, Sonitpur and Biswanath, besides top forest officials.
Pipersenia called for reviewing the poaching cases while putting stress on enhanced coordination among different agencies involved in anti-poaching operations in the national park. He also asked the officials to thoroughly investigate the other wildlife-related cases.
It may be mentioned here that four rhinos, including a mother and a calf, were killed by poachers in the national park in the past seven days, which had put a heavy challenge before the State forest department.