Aliahamat’s experiences were echoed by other Rohingya refugees at the Balukhali refugee camp at Ukhia in the coastal district of Cox’s Bazar in Bangladesh. The crackdown began soon after a terrorist outfit named Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA) raided police and army outposts in Rakhine on August 25.

More than six lakh refugees from Rakhine have landed in Bangladesh in the largest wave of migration from Myanmar that began in 1978. Many had heard the name of ‘alekin’ (Harakah al-Yakin was the earlier name of the ARSA) but they never saw any of its members in their villages. There were some who claimed that ARSA functionaries had visited their villages only once or twice to motivate them to revolt against the government.

But the ARSA had been silently expanding base in other areas in Rakhine and its efforts facilitated by many factors, including support from its own community in Saudi Arabia, Pakistan’s ISI and political outfits in Bangladesh. It had carried out several attacks on Myanmarese security forces in the last couple of years. The clean-up campaign razed villages without distinction in some zones which were carried out in most cases by the army or a combined team of the Moghs and the army.

Some Hindu and Rohingya refugees also underscored their cordial relationship with each other. But over 500 Hindus were forced to flee to Bangladesh when a village was surrounded and its inhabitants butchered by men wearing ‘black masks’ near Fakirabazar. Subsequently, a grave was unearthed with 45 bodies which the Myanmarese army had displayed to journalists.

According to informed sources, members from their community near Fakirabazar had turned down a proposal by the ARSA to join the movement against the government. On August 25, the rebels decided to attack the settlement and kill as many as possible. More than a hundred were hacked to death as per the accounts of some Hindu refugees at Kutupalong who also denied the involvement of either the Buddhists or the Myanmarese army in the massacre. They claimed that Rohingya refugees from Bangladesh, who were evicted earlier, had also landed in Myanmar for carrying out the attacks.