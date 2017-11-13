Swaraj’s remarks came after her attention was drawn to reports that a mob of protesters in Bangladesh set on fire at least 30 houses of Hindus following rumours that a youth from the minority community posted an offensive Facebook status.

She had said that the matter would be taken up by the Indian High Commissioner in Dhaka with the Bangladeshi government.

“We have received a detailed report of Indian High Commission in Dhaka. Bangladesh authorities have assured him that compensation will be paid to affected persons to rebuild their houses and adequate security will be provided,” she tweeted.

According to Dhaka Tribune newspaper yesterday, one person was killed when police opened fire to disperse the crowd that launched the arson attack on the houses of Hindus.

The incident took place in Rangpur district’s Thakurpara village, about 300 km from Dhaka.

The protesters claimed that they were infuriated by a defamatory status posted from the Facebook account of a person who hails from the Thakurbari village a few days ago. – PTI