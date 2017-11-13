New education policy by Dec, says Javadekar



GANDHINAGAR, Nov 12 - Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar on Sunday said the first draft of the new National Education Policy will come out by December end.The policy is being prepared by a nine-member panel headed by former Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chairman K Kasturirangan. The Human Resource Development Minister said the panel held its fifth meeting two days earlier. “They have said that we can have the first draft of the policy by December-end... It will be implemented as soon as possible after it has been debated (in Parliament),” he said. – IANS