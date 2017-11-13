Guwahati’s MRTS project is enlisted by the Government of India as a ‘planning stage’ project. The metro rail project, which is a rail-based MRTS, will also fall under the provisions of the Metro Rail Policy 2017 along with all future MRTS proposals of the country.

“We have written to the State government pointing out the mandatory requirement of the UMTA, along with a new comprehensive mobility plan (CMP), which is just as mandatory as per the MoUD norms. The CMP has to be prepared addressing all the mass mobility-related issues of the metropolitan region,” Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) CEO Dr M Angamuthu told The Assam Tribune.

Also, as the State government has plans to extend the metro corridors from Dharapur to Guwahati airport and Jalukbari to North Guwahati, the detailed project report (DPR) has to be revised to incorporate the new metro corridors.

It needs mention here that the State government had planned to include the proposed location for the All India Institute for Medical Science (AIIMS) at Changsari under the loop of metro corridor. The length of the additional corridor would be around 24 km.

The DPR for rail-based MRTS in Guwahati was first prepared in 2016 for a total length of 61 km, consisting of four corridors. RITES, a Government of India enterprise, first prepared the original DPR that now needs a recast with inclusion of the proposed new work. The project cost, at the time of its inception, was estimated at Rs 18,020 crore.

With the policy also making the requirement of private participation mandatory, the consolidated DPR would further need a separate fiscal analysis.

The UMTA would ensure the complete multi-modal integration of transport system, including all forms of surface transport, water transport and river transport, for maximum utilisation of transport capacities of the metropolitan.