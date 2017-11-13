Sources revealed that only recently one important member of the Indian sub continent unit of the Al Qaeda was arrested in Delhi and it was found that he was planning to visit Assam to assess the ground situation for establishment of bases in the State. It is a fact that the Al Qaeda does not have any base in the North East as of now but from the arrest of the terrorist in Delhi it was evident that the outfit was eyeing Assam to establish a foothold in the region by taking advantage of the porous international border with Bangladesh, sources pointed out.

Sources pointed out that such Islamic terrorist outfits always try to take advantage of any major law and order or other such situation to capitalize on it. There were serious attempts after the ethnic riots in Kokrakhar in 2012 by such outfits to establish roots in Assam and even elements of Jamaat-ul Mujahideen, Bangladesh (JMB) militants managed to establish bases and recruit youths from the State after the riots. As some organizations are trying to create fear psychosis in the minds of certain sections of people on the issue of updating the National Register of Citizens (NRC), the possibility of terrorist groups trying to take advantage of the situation cannot be ruled out.

Security sources pointed out that such terror groups had managed to establish bases in Assam in the past silently. In the late 1990s, more than 40 members of the Harkat-ul Mujahideen (HUM) were arrested from different parts of the State and the bases of the outfit were totally uprooted. But till the arrest or four members of the outfit in Guwahati, which led to the series of arrests, no one knew about the fact that the terrorist group had managed to establish roots in Assam and members were even sent to Pakistan for training. Similarly, the existence of JMB in Assam came to notice only after an accidental blast in Burdwan in West Bengal and the network was smashed. But on both the occasions, the terrorist outfits did not indulge in any kind of violence and tried to expand bases silently. There is no guarantee that such efforts are not going on now and that is why the Central agencies and the forces operating on the ground are keeping a close watch on the situation.

Sources also revealed that the activities of the Neo JMB in Bangladesh, which has close links with the Islamic State (IS) is also a matter of concern. The Government of Bangladesh is taking action against the outfit but the possibility of elements of such outfits trying to sneak into Assam cannot be ruled out.