The incident took place at 6 am, near the District Collectorate, when suspected insurgents detonated a remote-controlled bomb on the roadside.

Rifleman Indra Singh was killed on the spot, while rifleman Sohalal succumbed to his injuries within hours.

The troopers, along with armed guards, were on their morning jog. The bomb exploded as they neared the office of the District Collector.

Additional forces from neighbouring districts have rushed to launch a massive combing operation.

No outfit has yet claimed responsibility for the attack.