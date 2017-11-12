|
Legal Service Day observed at Sivasagar
ANN Service
SIVASAGAR, Nov 11 - Sivasagar District Legal Service Authority observed the National Legal Service Day along with the rest of the nation on Thursday.A bicycle rally was organised in this connection, which was flagged off by Dunil Kumar Poddar, District Session Judge and Chairman, District Legal Authority. In his speech, Poddar said that it is imperative to make the weaker and marginalised section aware of the existence of a legal service institution and that free legal service is available to them now.
Rupok Razzak, secretary, District Legal Service Authority, in his speech, highlighted the present scenario of legal service in the nation.
The district authority also organised an awareness camp, with the help of documentaries, at Banmukh HS School to make students, specially girls, aware of various legal provisions in case of sexual harassment.