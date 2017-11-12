Karimganj admin gears up for Namami fest

ANN Service

BADARPUR, Nov 11 - Preparations for the Namami Barak Festival, scheduled to be held from November 18 in the three districts of Barak Valley, is going on in full swing.All the three district administrations of Barak Valley namely, Cachar, Karimganj and Hailakandi along with various organisations have geared up their activities for the three-day celebrations. Talking about the Festival, Karimganj Deputy Commissioner Pradeep Kumar Talukdar said that various sub committees have been formed for the smooth functioning of the celebrations. Stages for cultural events and different stalls are under construction, he said and added that all the historical monuments of the entire district will get a facelift. The historical monuments of the entire Karimganj district will be exhibited through a VDO projector, along with a photo exhibition at the Karimganj Nilmony High School Sports field on November 18 and 19. Further, the second largest lake water reservoir of Asia – Sonbil – along with Sitalpati, will be illuminated and various water sports events will be held. A cultural team from Karimganj district will perform at Silchar in the concluding function, he added.