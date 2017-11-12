Khemlal Rasailee (president, BJPOBCM, Dima Hasao district) offered a warm welcome to the guests and delegates who came from different parts of Dima Hasao to participate in the meet.

Gorlosa in his speech appreciated the efforts of OBC and other BJP workers for extending support to the party and appealed to spread the messages of Prime Minister Modi and Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal who are always committed to the betterment of the backward classes. He also said that he has observed that people of backward class in the district of Dima Hasao are also deprived of their rights and for this he has been checking the ration cards especially of BPL and also APL people.

Bitupon Raidongia, State president, OBC Morcha, Assam Pradesh explaining the aims and objective said since it was an executive meeting the OBC Morcha, a thorough discussion would be held among the delegates and the guests regarding the functioning of the OBC Morcha to strengthen the party hold.

Earlier, all the guests and delegates were felicitated with the traditional Dimasa gamosa.